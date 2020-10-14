Pink to Do announces Pars Fore Pink Golf Tournament

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Pink to Do Cancer Association is looking to announce the details of its upcoming “Pars Fore Pink Golf Tournament”.

Every year, the non-profit seeks to get involved to raise funds for those who are battling breast cancer.

This year they are looking to host a golf tournament at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

That tournament will take place on Saturday, October 31st and all of the proceeds will not only stay in the community, but every dollar goes toward providing assistance and healthcare relief to cancer patients.

The cost to enter is $85, registration will take place at 8:30 a.m. with tee off scheduled for 10 a.m.

The first-place winner will win $750, second place will be $450 and third place will get $300.

For more information you can call Edna Pena at 956-740-7755 or Esther at 956-763-4171.

