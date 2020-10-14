Police asks community to help find individuals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police are still on the lookout for a man and victim that appear on video surveillance.

In the video you can see a man viciously attacking the victim.

We’d like to warn you some of parts of the video are hard to watch.

In the video released by police, you can see when the driver opens the back door of the pick-up truck and appears to hit the victim, who appears to be a women, four times.

Then the victim looks to be dragged out from the back seat and thrown onto the ground by the driver.

Later in the video you can see the victim use her arms and legs protect herself from the attacks from the man.

Police are asking for your help as they try to piece together the timeline of events that led to the events caught on camera.

Investigator Joe Baeza reminds us that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and if you know anything, you need to break the silence.

“And so at some point of the assault you actually see the victim lose consciousness, she goes limp, and so for us we really wanna make sure to see if we can get her help. And so anybody with any information can contact us. What appears to be a gray colored dodge pick-up truck... we know that the rims are kinda offset. The video is not all that clear but if anybody knows who the suspect is, or the victim, we’re very much interested in who they are so that we can get them help.”

Baeza says usually the department does not release videos that are this violent but they believe this is special case merits it as they try to find these two people.

If you know any information that can help police locate both of these individuals please call at 795-2800.

