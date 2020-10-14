Police investigating after discovering dead body
Laredo police arrived to the 300 block of Segovia Drive where according to authorities a deceased male body was located at the scene.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police were dispatched to a scene where a deceased body was found.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available as details unfold.
