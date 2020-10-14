Tuesday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hot air from northern Mexico is expanding out of northern Mexico into Texas, once again.

A shallow layer of moist air will be sufficient for a low cloud deck to form by morning. The dry very warm air from Mexico aloft will stir in, mixing the morning clouds away, and will raise temperatures well into the 90′s. Thursday will be the hottest day with temperatures into the upper 90′s, a few spots could touch 100. A much cooler air mass will reach our area from the Great Plains late Thursday night. Patchy light rain may develop as a layer of moisture 3,000′ to 8,000′ above the surface lifts above the cooler north winds. Warm air will quickly return from the west and south during the weekend. Another cool air mass will move south through the Great Plains by Monday. I will show the cool air remaining north of our area Monday and Tuesday, but may have to adjust my forecast as we get closer to that part of the 7 day forecast period.

I’m expecting cloudy toward dawn, humid, low in the low 70′s. Clearing Wednesday midday, high in the mid 90′s. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 90′s. A chance of patches of light rain late Thursday night and Friday, much cooler, highs Friday in the 70′s. Clearing Saturday, high in the 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, highs around or above 90.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.