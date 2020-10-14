TxDot: “be safe and pay attention”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some Texans drive to work, bike to school, or go for walks to enjoy the fresh air, not knowing the danger that may lay ahead.

The Texas Department of Transportation is raising awareness about the rise in pedestrian and cyclist traffic deaths.

For those of us that can drive, we grab our keys, hop in our cars, and get on about our day.

In our busy lives, sometimes we don’t think twice about who else may be around us.

In a new report from the Texas Department of Transportation, also known as TxDot, they say one in five of all states' traffic deaths involves pedestrians.

In 2019, there were 90 traffic crashes involving pedestrians that resulted in 9 deaths here in Laredo.

That same year, there were 36 traffic crashes involving cyclists with one death and two serious injuries.

The local TxDot Public Information Officer Raul Leal says that these numbers are shocking.

“We have seen this alarming trend over the past five years.”

He says drivers aren’t the only ones who need to pay attention and follow the rules.

Whether you walk or bike, Leal says always be aware.

When you are crossing the street make sure to use the cross walk, and if there is no side walk, go towards the direction facing traffic.

“This pandemic has taught us the importance of looking after ourselves and others in our community, so we are asking the public to apply the same responsibility to safely insure the rules and obey traffic laws,” said Leal.

TxDot encourages everyone to do their part as a driver and pedestrian to bring these numbers down.

Before you head out to your destination, TxDot is reminding you to make traffic safety the number one priority.

