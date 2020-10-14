Webb County Sheriff’s office help agents shut down stash house
Sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents discovered over 100 undocumented individuals living inside the home
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office helped Border Patrol agents shut down a home that was allegedly being used to harbor undocumented individuals.
The discovery was made on Tuesday, October 13th when authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at the 1500 block of Musser Street.
Authorities and agents searched the home and found a total of 123 undocumented immigrants living inside the residence.
Officials say there were 27 females, 93 males and three juveniles ages 11, 16 and 17.
Sheriff Martin Cuellar says this a prime example of how they were with other law enforcement entities to protect and serve our community.
