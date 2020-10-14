Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff’s office help agents shut down stash house

Sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents discovered over 100 undocumented individuals living inside the home
Authorities and Border Patrol agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside home
Authorities and Border Patrol agents find over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside home
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office helped Border Patrol agents shut down a home that was allegedly being used to harbor undocumented individuals.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, October 13th when authorities received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at the 1500 block of Musser Street.

Authorities and agents searched the home and found a total of 123 undocumented immigrants living inside the residence.

Officials say there were 27 females, 93 males and three juveniles ages 11, 16 and 17.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says this a prime example of how they were with other law enforcement entities to protect and serve our community.

