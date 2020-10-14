Advertisement

Zapata County confirms 343 positive cases of COVID-19

Death toll remains at seven
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the community of Zapata County.

As of Tuesday, officials have conducted 5,282 tests and out of that amount 343 have come back positive, 4,831 are negative and 108 are pending.

So far 324 residents have been released from isolation.

So far no new deaths have been reported, that number remains at seven.

