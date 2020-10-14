Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can head on over to their local community center.

Zapata County is looking to provide free oral swab tests to its residents free of charge.

The tests will start on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Zapata County Community Center located at 605 Highway 83.

Testing will be open until 4 p.m. or until the testing limit of 400 is reached.

No appointment is required; however, organizers are asking residents to bring their ID.

