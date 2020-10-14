Advertisement

Zapata County offering free COVID-19 testing

Testing will take place at the Zapata County Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Zapata offering free oral swab tests
Zapata offering free oral swab tests(Zapata County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Zapata who are looking to get tested for the coronavirus can head on over to their local community center.

Zapata County is looking to provide free oral swab tests to its residents free of charge.

The tests will start on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 a.m. and will be held at the Zapata County Community Center located at 605 Highway 83.

Testing will be open until 4 p.m. or until the testing limit of 400 is reached.

No appointment is required; however, organizers are asking residents to bring their ID.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mexico News

Dengue cases on the rise in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Dengue cases are skyrocketing across the state of Tamaulipas as they report over 1,000 suspected cases.

Local

Child reunited with parents after agents thwart human smuggling attempt

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents foiled a human smuggling attempt involving 16 people, two of which were a couple who had been separated from their son.

Local

Local couple hosting creepy car costume contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Every year the Pinson Family holds extravagant Halloween events but this year they are giving others a chance to win some free treats.

Local

Local couple hosting creepy car costume contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Latest News

Local

City working on lifting travel restrictions at the border

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Mayor Pete Saenz mentioned that they’re expecting a declaration to be made between the federal and Mexican government about opening bridges.

Local

Zapata County confirms 343 positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Officials in Zapata County have reported another three cases of COVID-19.

Local

Border Region Health Center providing COVID Crisis Counseling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Region has announced a new counseling program that was created to help anyone ages three and up who has been affected by the pandemic.

Local

Mexican Mafia member sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal entry

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
David Villarreal-Leal, 47, from Nuevo Laredo pleaded guilty back in February for re-entering the U.S. after having been previously removed.

Local

Mexican National sentenced to four years for drug smuggling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A man from Nuevo Leon, Mexico will spend a little over four years for conspiracy to import 61 pounds of heroin into the country.

Local

Pink to Do announces Pars Fore Pink Golf Tournament

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The nonprofit organization is looking to drive a lot of golfers to its event that seeks to raise funds for those who are battling cancer.