Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents out of Hebbronville foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt by rescuing several individuals from a train car.

The incident happened on October 13th when agents received a tip regarding possible stowaways on a train traveling east of Laredo.

Agents arrived and inspected the train which is where they found 11 undocumented immigrants hiding in a grain hopper car with no means of escaping.

The individuals were determined to be from Guatemala and Mexico and were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

All of them were determined to be in good health and taken into U.S. custody.

