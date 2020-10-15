Advertisement

Authorities and agents work together to shut down stash house

Agents searched a home on Bristol Road and found eight undocumented immigrants
Agents find eight immigrants hiding in stash house
Agents find eight immigrants hiding in stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down a stash house that was being used to harbor undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on October 14th when agents received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Bristol Road.

When agents searched the home, they found eight individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and from Mexico and Guatemala.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Federal agents seize over three million dollars of drugs

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Over three million dollars worth of cocaine and meth are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.

Local

Zapata resident sentenced to four years for human smuggling

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened on January 21st when Navarro told agents at the I-35 checkpoint that he was transporting furniture.

Local

Early morning house fire claims the life of elderly resident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire crews searched the home and found a man in his 80s who had died as a result of the blaze.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During an inspection of a train cart, agents found 11 individuals hiding in a grain hopper with no means of escaping.

Local

Border Patrol apprehends nearly 300 individuals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents shut down two stash houses, foiled two smuggling attempts and apprehended a total of 294 undocumented immigrants.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say the man had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault out of Houston back in 2013.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we won't be seeing any freezing cold conditions, things will cool off as we head into the weekend!

News

Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

Updated: 11 hours ago
The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.

News

Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
In the last fiscal year, Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.