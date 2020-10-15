Authorities and agents work together to shut down stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local authorities shut down a stash house that was being used to harbor undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on October 14th when agents received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Bristol Road.

When agents searched the home, they found eight individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and from Mexico and Guatemala.

All of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

