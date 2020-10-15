Bar reopenings discussions continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some Laredo businesses may soon be getting some relief.

With the new COVID-19 hospitalization formula now in effect, bars may soon be able to reopen and other businesses may be able to expand their capacity to 75%.

Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Treviño joined Ruben Villarreal on the KGNS Digital News Desk this morning and he gave an update on hospital capacity, plus he shared Laredo’s latest numbers using the new formula.

“With the new formula, which is COVID admissions as a percentage of the hospital capacity we are at 13.2% as of yesterday. And have below the 15% mark since October the 10th. And we have seen this numbers since October the 1st it had been 15.8 and October 13th which was 2 days ago, it’s 13.2%. So the past 4 days have been under 15%. So we possibly will be under 15% in the 7 day trend.”

If Laredo is at 15% or less for 7 days, DSHS will send a letter to Webb County Judge Tano Tijernia and it will be his decision whether to open bars or not.

We reached out to the judge and his office tells us we can expect a statement on Monday.

