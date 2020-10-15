Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

Rodrigo Banales-Alvarado was arrested after agents shut down a stash house that had over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside
36-year-old Rodrigo Banales-Alvarado
36-year-old Rodrigo Banales-Alvarado
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man convicted of sex crimes against minors is arrested by Laredo Border Patrol.

The incident happened on October 13th when agents and local authorities were conducted a joint law enforcement operation that led to the discovery of 123 undocumented immigrants on Musser Street.

During processing, agents noticed that one of the Mexican Nationals had been arrested in Houston back in 2013 for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

As a result, 36-year-old Rodrigo Banales-Alvarado was arrested for his immigration violation as a felon with prior removals and will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

