Border Patrol apprehends nearly 300 individuals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Border Patrol in collaboration with local law enforcement apprehended nearly 300 undocumented individuals during four separate human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on October 13th when officers received a tip from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Musser Street. When agents searched the home they found 123 undocumented individuals living inside the house.

A couple of hours later, agents and the sheriff’s office executed another search at an apartment where they found 13 undocumented immigrants living.

Later that same evening, agents, foiled a large human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint after a canine alerted to a tractor trailer. During inspection, agents found 84 undocumented immigrants hiding inside the cargo.

And the final incident happened the next morning when agents encountered another tractor trailer at the checkpoint. A secondary inspection led agents to the discovery of 74 undocumented immigrants inside a refrigerated trailer.

A total of 294 individuals were taken into custody and 90 of them were from other countries other than Mexico.

