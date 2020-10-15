Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement along the community have been keeping very busy lately.

According to Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak, they have seen an increase in arrests over the summer.

He says this is a unique situation because the number of arrests is usually low during that time and as we move further into fall, it’s only getting higher.

“Just to give you some perspective, in the last 18 hours, we’ve arrested 305 aliens that were involved in smuggling events,” said Hudak.

In the last fiscal year, Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

He says shutting down stash houses and trailers are tied together. People start off in stash houses while they wait for transportation to get them passed a Border Patrol checkpoint.

The agent says this year it has become a challenge to arrest during a pandemic where many of these individuals are caught without personal protective equipment.

“We’ve arrested a dozen aliens at this point that have been COVID positive, so that’s a concern for us for our workforce, for our community, and for the healthcare system as well.”

When compared to other border cities in Texas, the chief says our numbers are increasing when their’s are decreasing.

He calls Laredo a concerning area.

“In other areas where they’ve had the influx of technology and infrastructure along the border, they’re seeing the numbers go down, and we’re seeing the numbers go up here. We are encountering the trend that we are seeing in other places.”

The chief says that this pattern is making Laredo stand out among the entire southwest border.

The agency encourages the community to continue reaching out to them if they see any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.