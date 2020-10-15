City to proclaim National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to hold a virtual proclamation to bring awareness to infant loss in our community.

October is also known as Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, a national campaign that seeks to recognize the grief of parents in an effort to demonstrate support to the many families who have suffered such a tragic loss.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Pete Saenz, Mayor Pro Tempore and District 4 Council Member Alberto Torres, Jr., and District 5 Council Member Nelly Vielma will address the community with a special virtual ceremony.

They will be joined by Ms. Veronica Segovia and Ms. Norma Jaime to show support to families that have gone through the hardship of losing a pregnancy or an infant due to SIDS as well as other birth complications.

The event will be available at 3:00 p.m. via Webex thru the following link: https://cityoflaredo.webex.com/cityoflaredo/j.php?MTID=mbdd83b6a319adccad5fef4a367303fdc you can also through Facebook Live @City of Laredo - Government.

