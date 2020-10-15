Early morning house fire claims the life of elderly resident
Fire crews searched the home and found a man in his 80s who had died as a result of the blaze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an elderly man.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at around 5:18 Thursday morning at the 500 block of Guerrero Street.
Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home and immediately began evacuation efforts.
During a search of the home, firefighters found a man in his 80s in one of the bedrooms who had succumbed to the fire.
The case remains under investigation by arson investigators.
