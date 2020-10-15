Advertisement

Early morning house fire claims the life of elderly resident

Fire crews searched the home and found a man in his 80s who had died as a result of the blaze
Randall Wease, 50-years-old of Upton, was located deceased in his burnt residence.
Randall Wease, 50-years-old of Upton, was located deceased in his burnt residence.(MGN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an elderly man.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at around 5:18 Thursday morning at the 500 block of Guerrero Street.

Fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the home and immediately began evacuation efforts.

During a search of the home, firefighters found a man in his 80s in one of the bedrooms who had succumbed to the fire.

The case remains under investigation by arson investigators.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.

Local

Zapata resident sentenced to four years for human smuggling

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened on January 21st when Navarro told agents at the I-35 checkpoint that he was transporting furniture.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During an inspection of a train cart, agents found 11 individuals hiding in a grain hopper with no means of escaping.

Local

Border Patrol apprehends nearly 300 individuals

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents shut down two stash houses, foiled two smuggling attempts and apprehended a total of 294 undocumented immigrants.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say the man had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault out of Houston back in 2013.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we won't be seeing any freezing cold conditions, things will cool off as we head into the weekend!

News

Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

Updated: 8 hours ago
The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.

News

Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
In the last fiscal year, Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

News

Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

Updated: 9 hours ago
When the fire department arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees, at least 100 times each.

News

SCAN

Updated: 9 hours ago