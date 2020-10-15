Elections administrator responds to ballot allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In day three of early voting, already lots of people are throwing out observations of what they’re seeing out at the polling sites.

One of those allegations is running out of ballots.

KGNS has received several calls over the last few days from people claiming they are being told there are no more paper ballots over at the fire department polling site on Del Mar Boulevard, specifically with ballots for those living in District 5.

However, this claim is being disputed by the elections administrator saying people are just trying to stir the pot.

We caught up with a one of the candidates for city council who says running out of ballots is simply unacceptable.

“So yesterday, we got six phone calls from six different people that wanted to vote for different candidates there, but the District 5 candidates were not on the ballot, telling us in other words that they are giving out ballots from another district, that’s not only wrong, but it’s illegal to do that, it’s illegal to do that," said Ruben Gutierrez, candidate for District 5.

“The fire department is having a high volume of people who are showing up, that is correct, they are running low on ballots but they are not technically running out of ballots," said Jose Salvador Teller, Webb County elections administrator. “Some people are just complaining to complain, in my opinion.”

Tellez goes on to say that they have a good supply of ballots, as soon as they are alerted that ballots are running low at any precinct poll workers will inform the main elections office so that more can be delivered.

Tellez also reminds voters that if they recently moved to a new precinct and did not remember to change their address with the elections office, then the ballot they are given will reflect their former address.

