Advertisement

Family feels lucky to be alive after driving through tornado on SC highway

By WLOS Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) - A drive home turned dangerous for a North Carolina family when a tornado passed over the interstate.

The Sunday family says they knew they were under a tornado warning on a trip near Dillon, South Carolina, but they never thought they’d actually drive through one. Video taken by the family shows what appears to be a funnel cloud then lots of debris.

“I could see in the distance some rotation, and then, all of a sudden, out from the trees comes a tornado,” said father Michael Sunday, who was driving the family’s truck.

Watching from their truck windows in the middle of the highway were Michael Sunday, his wife Annie, their two young kids and the family dog. They say it was two minutes of loud, strong winds.

“We thought it was going to pick the truck up, but it didn’t, thank goodness,” said daughter Sophie Sunday.

The Sundays say it happened fast, and they feel lucky to have made it out safety, minus some damage to their truck.

“I just thought, ‘We’re all together. If something’s going to happen, then we’re all just going to be together, and it’ll just be,’” Annie Sunday said.

Sophie says she thinks Jesus was watching out for the family.

The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas, causing damage in parts of South Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NC family escapes drive through tornado with only damage to truck

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The incident came as storms from remnants of Hurricane Delta moved across the Carolinas.

National

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCCO and WCBS
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

News

Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

Updated: 2 hours ago
The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.

Latest News

News

Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
In the last fiscal year, Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

News

Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
When the fire department arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees, at least 100 times each.

News

SCAN

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Police investigating after discovering dead man

Updated: 3 hours ago
When paramedics arrived they found a 51-year-old man with multiple injuries to his upper body, but unfortunately he had already passed away.

News

SCAN receives funding for runaways and youth homelessness

Updated: 4 hours ago
SCAN will be able to continue and expand its services for the runaway and homeless youth population after receiving over $700,000 through two grants.

News

Thursday forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
A hot Thursday. Cooler, some rain Friday. Warmer beginning Saturday afternoon.