Federal agents seize over three million dollars of drugs

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $3,293,205
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars of drugs during three separate operations over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2012 Ford F-350 to secondary inspection.

During their search agents found 15 packages of cocaine that weighed 37 pounds.

On the same day, officers at the same bridge referred a Kenworth tractor to secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old Mexican Citizen at the time. When agents searched the vehicle, they found 30 packages of cocaine.

The last incident happened at the same port of entry when officers referred a 1986 GMC Sierra to secondary inspection where agents found a total of 174 pounds of crystal meth hidden within the shipment.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $3,293,205.

All of the drugs were confiscated and turned over to Homeland Security.

