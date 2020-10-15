Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An elderly couple are fighting for their lives after suffering a bee attack.

It happened at about seven this evening when the Laredo Fire Department got a call to the 2600 block of Price Street for bee stings.

When they arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees.

Firefighters used foam to stop the attack.

The couple was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

They were reportedly stung at least 100 times each.

