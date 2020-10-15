Advertisement

Friday forecast

A much cooler, gray day Friday. A slight chance of showers. Warming quickly on weekend.
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A much cooler air mass will move in from the Great Plains tonight.

A layer of moist air aloft will reach us as breezier conditions arrives from the north after 10 or 11 p.m. tonight. A cloud deck will arrive at that time with a chance of a few showers late tonight and during the first half of Friday. Cloudy skies will persist through midday Saturday. Friday will be a much different day than today. With the gray skies, highs will only be near 70. The cool air mass will exit to the east quickly during Saturday. With clearing skies, temperatures will reach the 80′s. Very warm weather from the western gulf will be our main weather control Sunday through most of next week.

I’m expecting skies to cloud up with a slight chance of some showers late tonight and Friday morning, remaining cloudy Friday afternoon, night, and Saturday morning. Lows will be in the low 60′s during Friday morning. Highs Friday will be near 70. Clearing Saturday afternoon, highs in the 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through next Thursday, highs around 90.

