If a cold wind starts to rise

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another hot day in paradise but there is a Brightside, we are expecting some big changes overnight.

On Thursday, we will start out in the low to mid 70s and of course that humidity is going to make things feel warmer.

Now as we head into the afternoon temperatures will be near the 100 degree mark.

As the night comes, we will see a 30 percent chance of rain and some cooler airmass will creep into our area bringing temperatures down to the 60s.

This chance of rain and cool air will continue into Friday.

We are expecting a high of 72 degrees and lows in the 60s. Don’t get used to it, we are expecting to bounce back to the 80s on Saturday and by Sunday we could see temperatures in the low 90s already.

When looking at our futurecast, next week we will remain in the low 90s, so still no major changes in our weather pattern but at least we get that small break.

Hopefully things will change by the time Halloween comes around.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.