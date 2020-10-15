Laredo woman reported missing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman from Laredo has been reported missing.

Investigators out of Corpus Christi need the public’s help in finding Susan Rivera.

She was reported missing by her family back on September 21st.

Rivera was last seen in Corpus Christi back on September 16th.

A family member reportedly saw her last on the 29th and has not been seen or heard from since.

She’s described as a 51-year-old woman, 5′3, weighing in at about 135 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600.

