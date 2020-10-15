Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot
How do you spell library?
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – It’s always important to spellcheck.
Just ask the person who misspelled library – l-i-b-r-a-r-e-y.
It was part of a street marking painted in the parking lot at the Indianapolis Library Services Center.
A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.
The error will be corrected.
