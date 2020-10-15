LISD cancels football scrimmage due to COVID cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD cancels Thursday night’s football scrimmage due to several positive cases of COVID-19.

The district says they are not providing the names or schools of the individuals.

The scrimmage was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Shirley Field.

The district reminds the public that it is hosting two upcoming COVID-19 surveillance clinics, one happening on Saturday at Shirley Field.

KGNS sports director and anchor Ryan Bailey will have the latest information on this announcement during KGNS News.

