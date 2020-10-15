Advertisement

LISD cancels football scrimmage due to COVID cases

The scrimmage was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Shirley Field but has been canceled due to several positive cases of COVID-19.
Shirley Field
Shirley Field(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD cancels Thursday night’s football scrimmage due to several positive cases of COVID-19.

The district says they are not providing the names or schools of the individuals.

The scrimmage was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at Shirley Field.

The district reminds the public that it is hosting two upcoming COVID-19 surveillance clinics, one happening on Saturday at Shirley Field.

KGNS sports director and anchor Ryan Bailey will have the latest information on this announcement during KGNS News.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bar reopenings discussions continue

Updated: seconds ago
With the new COVID-19 hospitalization formula now in effect, bars may soon be able to reopen and other businesses may be able to expand their capacity to 75%.

News

Elections administrator responds to ballot allegations

Updated: 38 minutes ago
KGNS has received several calls over the last few days from people claiming they are being told there are no more paper ballots over at the fire department polling site on Del Mar Boulevard, specifically with ballots for those living in District 5.

News

Laredo woman reported missing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators out of Corpus Christi need the public’s help in finding Susan Rivera who was reported missing on September 21st.

Local

City to proclaim National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City officials are looking to bring awareness to the hardships of losing a pregnancy or an infant due to SIDS as well as other birth complications.

Latest News

Local

Authorities and agents work together to shut down stash house

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched a home on Bristol Road and found eight undocumented immigrants.

Local

New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.

Local

Zapata resident sentenced to four years for human smuggling

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened on January 21st when Navarro told agents at the I-35 checkpoint that he was transporting furniture.

Local

Early morning house fire claims the life of elderly resident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire crews searched the home and found a man in his 80s who had died as a result of the blaze.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During an inspection of a train cart, agents found 11 individuals hiding in a grain hopper with no means of escaping.

Local

Border Patrol apprehends nearly 300 individuals

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents shut down two stash houses, foiled two smuggling attempts and apprehended a total of 294 undocumented immigrants.