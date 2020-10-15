Advertisement

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

By WCCO and WCBS
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/WCBS) - People all over the world remembered George Floyd and honored his memory Wednesday on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis is where George Floyd died in May after a former Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground with his knee for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked massive, ongoing protests against police brutality across the country.

On George Floyd’s birthday, the place of devastation turned into a place of some celebration. Toussaint Morrison brought a bouquet of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

“Celebrating his birthday is just a way of recognizing him as a human, since he was not recognized as a human by the police,” Morrison said. “It’s important to recognize George and what would have been his life, had he still been here and not stolen from us by the police department. So, still recognizing him as a human is really important.”

Howard Hobbs also came to recognize a man he never met, a man the world now knows. He brought his young granddaughters, saying this is a story for all ages.

“[My 4-year-old granddaughter] says ‘George Floyd,’ and she knew that George Floyd was killed by police. She told me that,” Hobbs said.

In New York City, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, and others gathered in his name at the foot of a mural honoring the man.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to call him and tell him happy birthday or give him a hug or just hear him crack a joke, but I know he’s good,” Terrence Floyd said.

He says it’s clear from responses near and far that although his brother’s life is over, his work is not done.

“When I look at this mural right here, I see in my brother’s eyes he’s telling me, ‘Little bro, do what you got to do, man. Speak for me, walk for me, love for me.’ And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” he said.

Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Their trial is set for March.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

News

Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

Updated: 1 hour ago
The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.

News

Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
In the last fiscal year, Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

News

Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
When the fire department arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees, at least 100 times each.

Latest News

News

SCAN

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

UPDATE: Police investigating after discovering dead man

Updated: 2 hours ago
When paramedics arrived they found a 51-year-old man with multiple injuries to his upper body, but unfortunately he had already passed away.

News

SCAN receives funding for runaways and youth homelessness

Updated: 2 hours ago
SCAN will be able to continue and expand its services for the runaway and homeless youth population after receiving over $700,000 through two grants.

News

Thursday forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
A hot Thursday. Cooler, some rain Friday. Warmer beginning Saturday afternoon.

National

Facing new fire threat, PG&E cuts power to tens of thousands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

News

Laredo woman reported missing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Investigators out of Corpus Christi need the public’s help in finding Susan Rivera who was reported missing on September 21st.