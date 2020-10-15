Advertisement

New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams(KSFY)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new scam is being reported in the Gateway City involving the U.S. Postal Service.

According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.

The link then takes you to a website where it asks for your personal information.

Once again, authorities would like to remind residents that you should never give out personal information over the phone and that includes through text messages or suspicious websites.

Coming up later on KGNS News we’ll speak to a local resident who fell victim to this scam and what she is advising residents should be aware of.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Zapata resident sentenced to four years for human smuggling

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The incident happened on January 21st when Navarro told agents at the I-35 checkpoint that he was transporting furniture.

Local

Early morning house fire claims the life of elderly resident

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Fire crews searched the home and found a man in his 80s who had died as a result of the blaze.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During an inspection of a train cart, agents found 11 individuals hiding in a grain hopper with no means of escaping.

Local

Border Patrol apprehends nearly 300 individuals

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents shut down two stash houses, foiled two smuggling attempts and apprehended a total of 294 undocumented immigrants.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted child molester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say the man had been convicted of aggravated sexual assault out of Houston back in 2013.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we won't be seeing any freezing cold conditions, things will cool off as we head into the weekend!

News

Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

Updated: 8 hours ago
The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.

News

Border Patrol reports surge in arrests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
In the last fiscal year, Laredo Border Patrol Sector Chief Matthew Hudak said they’ve had 50,000 arrests which is more than a 33% increase compared to the previous year.

News

Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

Updated: 9 hours ago
When the fire department arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees, at least 100 times each.

News

SCAN

Updated: 9 hours ago