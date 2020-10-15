New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new scam is being reported in the Gateway City involving the U.S. Postal Service.

According to reports, residents have been receiving text messages claiming that a USPS package is ready for pick up and provides a link.

The link then takes you to a website where it asks for your personal information.

Once again, authorities would like to remind residents that you should never give out personal information over the phone and that includes through text messages or suspicious websites.

