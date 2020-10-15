Advertisement

SCAN receives funding for runaways and youth homelessness

SCAN will be able to continue and expand its services for the runaway and homeless youth population after receiving over $700,000 through two grants.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization received thousands of dollars in federal funding in order to provide help to Webb County’s runaway and youth homelessness population.

For several years, SCAN of Laredo has provided a variety of service within our community.

Among those services is offering support and aid to runaways and young people affected by homelessness.

SCAN will be able to continue and expand its services for that demographic after receiving over $700,000 through two grants under the Department of Health and Human Service’s Administration for Children and Families.

SCAN officials says these funds will go towards both the Basic Center Program and the Street Outreach Program.

Through the Basic Center Program, SCAN provides short-term emergency housing, counseling to identify what led individuals to homelessness, and a transitional program that will help them plan for the future; whether to live independently or safely return home.

SCAN officials say the other part of the grant will help fund the Corazon Outreach Program which allows SCAN to do community outreach and identify young people from 10 to 17 years old who are homeless, runaways, youths at risk of running away or being physically or sexually abused.

“The main idea is to keep the kids safe,” said Luis E. Flores, vice president of SCAN. “There are a lot of dangerous things in the streets like drug use, survival sex which can lead to risk of exploitation and human trafficking. So we want to make sure to identify these kids and bring them into the shelter, make sure they are stable and then link them to services they may need.”

Through Corazon, SCAN offers screening and assessments, individual and family counseling, transportation to an alternative site, as well as food and clothing.

SCAN says the money will also help outsource to other centers if their shelter is full or does not have appropriate services a client may need.

SCAN says the last time the organization received funding for outreach was in 2013.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fire department called after elderly couple suffers bee attack

Updated: 31 minutes ago
When the fire department arrived they saw an 89-year-old man and 84-year-old woman on the ground being stung by bees, at least 100 times each.

News

SCAN

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

UPDATE: Police investigating after discovering dead man

Updated: 47 minutes ago
When paramedics arrived they found a 51-year-old man with multiple injuries to his upper body, but unfortunately he had already passed away.

News

Thursday forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
A hot Thursday. Cooler, some rain Friday. Warmer beginning Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Laredo woman reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Investigators out of Corpus Christi need the public’s help in finding Susan Rivera who was reported missing on September 21st.

News

Elysian Social Club holds Halloween parade

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Saturday, the Elysian Social Club hosted their parade which was coordinated to give the young members of the court an opportunity to show off their Halloween costumes and car designs.

Local

LMC to unveil new artwork for Angel of Hope Project

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Medical Center is coming together to unveil its Angel of Hope Painting for Cancer survivors virtually.

News

Elections administrator addresses issues with mail-in ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
As for mail-in ballots, Elections Administrator Salvador Tellez tells us some people have complained about having their mail-in ballot returned to them after they attempted to mail it back to the Elections Office.

News

Police asks community to help find individuals

Updated: 7 hours ago
Investigator Joe Baeza reminds us that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and if you know anything, you need to break the silence.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s office help agents shut down stash house

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents discovered over 100 undocumented individuals living inside the home