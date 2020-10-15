SCAN receives funding for runaways and youth homelessness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization received thousands of dollars in federal funding in order to provide help to Webb County’s runaway and youth homelessness population.

For several years, SCAN of Laredo has provided a variety of service within our community.

Among those services is offering support and aid to runaways and young people affected by homelessness.

SCAN will be able to continue and expand its services for that demographic after receiving over $700,000 through two grants under the Department of Health and Human Service’s Administration for Children and Families.

SCAN officials says these funds will go towards both the Basic Center Program and the Street Outreach Program.

Through the Basic Center Program, SCAN provides short-term emergency housing, counseling to identify what led individuals to homelessness, and a transitional program that will help them plan for the future; whether to live independently or safely return home.

SCAN officials say the other part of the grant will help fund the Corazon Outreach Program which allows SCAN to do community outreach and identify young people from 10 to 17 years old who are homeless, runaways, youths at risk of running away or being physically or sexually abused.

“The main idea is to keep the kids safe,” said Luis E. Flores, vice president of SCAN. “There are a lot of dangerous things in the streets like drug use, survival sex which can lead to risk of exploitation and human trafficking. So we want to make sure to identify these kids and bring them into the shelter, make sure they are stable and then link them to services they may need.”

Through Corazon, SCAN offers screening and assessments, individual and family counseling, transportation to an alternative site, as well as food and clothing.

SCAN says the money will also help outsource to other centers if their shelter is full or does not have appropriate services a client may need.

SCAN says the last time the organization received funding for outreach was in 2013.

