Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations and will air this Friday on Showtime.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Tecos will be featured in an upcoming documentary that will air this Friday on Showtime.

Director Andrew Glazer was on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal where he talked about the project.

“For me the Tecolotes were a great way to get into the idea, that I understand the border and understood the border beforehand," said Glazer. "Which is yes, there is a political boundary, but the cultural, familiar, economic, culinary, musical boundaries expand on both sides of the border and I wanted to show that through this team.”

Glazer says you can expect to see many familiar faces in the documentary since they interviewed people from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

