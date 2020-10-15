Tecolotes baseball team to be featured in documentary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Tecos will be featured in an upcoming documentary that will air this Friday on Showtime.

The film ‘Bad Hombres’ follows the Tecos baseball team while exploring U.S.-Mexico relations.

Director Andrew Glazer was on the KGNS Digital News Desk with Ruben Villarreal where he talked about the project.

“For me the Tecolotes were a great way to get into the idea, that I understand the border and understood the border beforehand," said Glazer. "Which is yes, there is a political boundary, but the cultural, familiar, economic, culinary, musical boundaries expand on both sides of the border and I wanted to show that through this team.”

Glazer says you can expect to see many familiar faces in the documentary since they interviewed people from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

