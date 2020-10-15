Thursday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hot desert air is moving from west Texas toward our area.

Thursday will be quite hot for an October day, upper 90′s will be common, a few spots may reach 100. A much cooler air mass from the Great Plains will shift our winds into the north during Thursday evening. A layer of humid air 3,000′ to 7,000′ above the ground will arrive from the south during Thursday evening, lifting above the arriving northerly winds. This will produce a thick layer of cloud with patches of light rain late Thursday night and Friday. Warmer southerly winds will quickly return Saturday afternoon on through mid next week.

I’m expecting mostly clear warm and humid tonight, low in the mid 70′s. Mostly sunny Thursday, high in the upper 90′s to near 100. Cloudy with patches of light rain late Thursday night and Friday. Much cooler, highs Friday close to 70. Clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Wednesday, highs in the low 90′s.

