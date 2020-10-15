Zapata resident sentenced to four years for human smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Zapata man will spend nearly four years in federal prison for conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants.

Thirty-year-old Leonidas Navarro Jr. pleaded guilty to the charges back in June 8th.

The incident happened on January 21st when Navarro drove a white Volvo tractor trailer to the I-35 checkpoint. Navarro claimed that he was transporting furniture but could not provide a bill or any other paperwork.

A canine alerted agents to individuals hiding in the vehicle, but rather than comply Navarro veered off the road and attempted to flee.

Agents eventually found him hiding at a ranch nearby and found 63 undocumented immigrants hiding inside the trailer.

