Bars could re-open in November depending on hospital capacity

In order for bars to re-open, Webb County’s hospitalization rate must be less than 15 percent for seven days
File photo: On the Rocks Tavern
File photo: On the Rocks Tavern(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local bars and nightclubs could soon re-open in Webb County, as long as the hospitalization remains below 15 percent.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order authorizing bars to open at 50 percent capacity in the State of Texas but only if hospitalizations were less than 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

As of October 16th, the hospitalization rate in Webb County is at 11.9 percent which has met the seven-day requirements to opt-in to the opening of bars.

Before these establishments can continue to operate, Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina will continue monitoring the numbers and our community’s compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Judge Tijerina says, although we are starting to see a decrease in numbers, he will continue to re-evaluate the data over the next 14 days.

If the hospitalization rate continues to remain under 15 percent, he will allow bars to open as early as November second.

In order for bars to re-open in Webb County, the judge will need to submit a request to the TABC. Once approved bars must abide by all health and safety guidelines set by the Texas Department of State Health Services as well as the governor.

Judge Tijerina says once bars do re-open, he is confident that people will do their part in following all the safety measures to prevent the spread.

