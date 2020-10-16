Advertisement

Caravan of Central American migrants headed to the U.S.

The migrants have spent the last few weeks crisscrossing toward the border after the coronavirus ravaged the already poor region.
Central American Migrants headed to U.S.
Central American Migrants headed to U.S.(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A small but growing number of central American migrants are making their way north toward the U.S.

Economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic are leading these people to leave home and try to reach the United States.

In southeastern Mexico, a few dozen members of a caravan waited by train tracks on Tuesday looking to board a freight train north.

They had been able to evade Guatemalan soldiers and Mexican border officials along the way.

The Central Americans have spent the last few weeks crisscrossing toward the border after the coronavirus ravaged the already poor region.

One hastily organized caravan departed from Honduras two weeks ago.

The group initially overwhelmed Guatemalan border security.

The Guatemalan government responded by having the army round up and deport more than 3,000 of the migrants back to Honduras.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mexico News

Dengue cases on the rise in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Dengue cases are skyrocketing across the state of Tamaulipas as they report over 1,000 suspected cases.

State

Family seraching for missing soldier in Mexico

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents of U.S. Army Pvt. Richard Halliday handed out flyers with a picture of their son in Ciudad Juarez after receiving information that the soldier had been seen at the border.

Mexico News

Nuevo Laredo cancels Halloween

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas says police will be patrolling the streets to make sure no one takes part in the holiday in an unsafe matter.

Local

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,351 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in our sister city.

Latest News

Mexico News

Bar massacre leaves 11 dead in Guanajuato, Mexico

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
A massacre at a bar in Mexico left nearly a dozen people dead as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the government’s pledge to stop gang violence.

News

Cases of dengue continue to rise in Nuevo Laredo

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
Symptoms of dengue include fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, extreme dehydration, and headaches.

International

Police in Vietnam find over 300,000 used condoms being resold

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities in Vietnam made an unusual bust, after they found 345,000 used condoms that were being repackaged as new.

International

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
6a newscast recording

International

Girl swept in the air by kite during festival

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Footage from a kite festival in Taiwan shows a girl swept 30 feet up in the air

News

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,283 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT
The City of Nuevo Laredo is reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as additional deaths.