Caravan of Central American migrants headed to the U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A small but growing number of central American migrants are making their way north toward the U.S.

Economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic are leading these people to leave home and try to reach the United States.

In southeastern Mexico, a few dozen members of a caravan waited by train tracks on Tuesday looking to board a freight train north.

They had been able to evade Guatemalan soldiers and Mexican border officials along the way.

The Central Americans have spent the last few weeks crisscrossing toward the border after the coronavirus ravaged the already poor region.

One hastily organized caravan departed from Honduras two weeks ago.

The group initially overwhelmed Guatemalan border security.

The Guatemalan government responded by having the army round up and deport more than 3,000 of the migrants back to Honduras.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.