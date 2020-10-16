Early voting numbers continue to strengthen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We have the latest on the voter turnout leading up to election night.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 3,944 people turned out to vote on Thursday.

That’s up from 3,526 from Wednesday, an increase of 12%.

From Thursday’s numbers, 3,351 showed up in person and 593 submitted mail-in ballots.

Thursday also saw the highest number of voters from the Laredo Fire Department along Del Mar Boulevard with 1,163 people casting ballots there.

