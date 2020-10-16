Advertisement

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - Republican Sen. Ben Sasse bluntly criticized President Donald Trump, saying on a call with constituents, “I don’t think the way he has led through COVID has been reasonable or responsible or right.”

The audio of the call was obtained by David Drucker of the Washington Examiner.

“The way he kisses dictators' butts,” Sasse said. “I mean, the way he ignores that the Uyghurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger to help the Hong-Kongers.”

He continued that Trump has failed U.S. allies and “regularly sells out our allies under his leadership.”

“The way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor,” Sasse said. "The ways I criticized President Obama for that kind of spending, I’ve criticized President Trump for as well.

“He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

