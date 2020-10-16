It’s Friday, we’re in love with these temperatures!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It has been a very hot and humid summer and so far our fall hasn’t changed by much.

We’ve had a few days of cool temperatures and about a week’s worth of fair conditions but we’ve mostly remained over that 90-degree mark.

We are finally starting to see that fall feeling in our forecast, best of all it’s Friday!

We’ll start our morning with cloudy conditions in the 60s and see a 30 percent chance of rain which has carried over from Thursday.

Our temperatures won’t get past 70 degrees. Expect a nice cloudy and fresh fall day where you can finally get into the Halloween spirit.

Now these cooler conditions won’t last long, on Saturday we’ll see a high of 84 degrees and we’ll get up to 92 on Sunday.

When looking at next week, it looks like we will shuffle from the low 90s to the upper 80s.

So even though we are getting down to the end of October, we are still seeing summer-like conditions.

