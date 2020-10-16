Advertisement

Laredo Police find over five dozen individuals inside trailer

All of the individuals were determined to be undocumented immigrants who were illegally present in the U.S.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities discover over five dozen undocumented immigrants inside an abandoned trailer last night.

On Thursday, the Laredo Police Department and the Laredo Fire Department discovered the trailer at the 4500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When authorities searched the cargo, they found 63 individuals believed to be in the country illegally.

Officers called Border Patrol, who took all of the people into custody.

