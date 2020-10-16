Laredo Police find over five dozen individuals inside trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities discover over five dozen undocumented immigrants inside an abandoned trailer last night.

On Thursday, the Laredo Police Department and the Laredo Fire Department discovered the trailer at the 4500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When authorities searched the cargo, they found 63 individuals believed to be in the country illegally.

Officers called Border Patrol, who took all of the people into custody.

