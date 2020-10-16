LISD and UISD reach agreement regarding Lomas Del Sur boundary lines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A years long dispute over geographical boundary lines between LISD and UISD comes to an end.

Both school districts reached an agreement on adjusting the boundary lines located in the Lomas Del Sur Subdivision which will make way for the new Dr. Joaquin Cigarroa Middle School.

LISD has been looking to expand; however, the land where they wanted to build the new school was near UISD territory.

The agreement was approved by the LISD and UISD Board of Trustees and allows for the adjusting of boundary lines in addressing the district’s mutual needs and mission to provide students with state-of-the-art facilities.

LISD purchased the Lomas Del Sur property earlier this year after an extensive search for an adequate site for Cigarroa Middle School.

The agreement will now go to the Texas Education Agency for final approval.

