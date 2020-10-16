Advertisement

LISD hosting flu vaccination clinic

Parents can bring their child to Shirley Field this Saturday to receive a free flu shot
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to protect its students from the flu by hosting a vaccine drive this weekend.

This Saturday, the district will host a drive-thru flu clinic from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Shirley Field.

Parents are asked to obtain the proper consent forms from their child’s campus.

The forms must be filled out prior to entering the arena parking lot.

The Drive Thru Clinic is open to all LISD students that are Texas Vaccines for Children eligible.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

