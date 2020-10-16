LISD hosting flu vaccination clinic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to protect its students from the flu by hosting a vaccine drive this weekend.

This Saturday, the district will host a drive-thru flu clinic from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Shirley Field.

Parents are asked to obtain the proper consent forms from their child’s campus.

The forms must be filled out prior to entering the arena parking lot.

The Drive Thru Clinic is open to all LISD students that are Texas Vaccines for Children eligible.

