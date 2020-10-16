Local food bank feeds 1,000 families on World Food Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every October 16th many across the world take the time to shed light on issues surrounding food insecurity and hunger.

World Food Day in Laredo looked a little different to previous years due to the pandemic.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank executive director Claudia Garcia mentions as per the last census that 1 in 3 Laredoans struggle financially.

This problem has only been made more prominent since the global pandemic hit.

Garcia says Friday’s food drive helped about 1,000 families.

“It’s a full meal, the despensa that we give here it’s set to last from two to three weeks for a family of four. So it comes with a bag of non-perishable items that’s rice, beans, canned items, cereal, pasta, sopitas... all that good stuff that we eat on our every day basis. Some nutritional juices, protein, bread, vegetables, so it’s the whole meal you know, something complete.”

If you want to help you can call the food bank at 723-3725 or send a monetary donation or take non-perishable items to their address at 2820 Ana Avenue.

You can also send the monetary donation through Paypal if you visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.