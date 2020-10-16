Advertisement

Local food bank feeds 1,000 families on World Food Day

Every October 16th many across the world take the time to shed light on issues surrounding food insecurity and hunger.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every October 16th many across the world take the time to shed light on issues surrounding food insecurity and hunger.

World Food Day in Laredo looked a little different to previous years due to the pandemic.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank executive director Claudia Garcia mentions as per the last census that 1 in 3 Laredoans struggle financially.

This problem has only been made more prominent since the global pandemic hit.

Garcia says Friday’s food drive helped about 1,000 families.

“It’s a full meal, the despensa that we give here it’s set to last from two to three weeks for a family of four. So it comes with a bag of non-perishable items that’s rice, beans, canned items, cereal, pasta, sopitas... all that good stuff that we eat on our every day basis. Some nutritional juices, protein, bread, vegetables, so it’s the whole meal you know, something complete.”

If you want to help you can call the food bank at 723-3725 or send a monetary donation or take non-perishable items to their address at 2820 Ana Avenue.

You can also send the monetary donation through Paypal if you visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bars could re-open in November depending on hospital capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local bars and nightclubs could soon re-open in Webb County, as long as the hospitalization remains below 15 percent.

Friday Football Fever

Panthers on the prowl for another successful season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michaela Romero
The Panthers were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title and this year they are ready to do it again.

Local

Utilities and tax departments extend hours at City Hall Annex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents will now be able to make payments such as tax, utilities, alarm permits, paving, force cleaning, and other services.

Local

Multiple men charged in firearms violations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Multiple people have been charged with various violations related to firearms in separate cases across the Lone Star State which includes Laredo.

Latest News

Local

Police shut down eight-liner for not following safety guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities searched the business and seized 25 unregistered slot machines, along with $6,917 dollars in cash during the operation.

Mexico News

Caravan of Central American migrants headed to the U.S.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The migrants have spent the last few weeks crisscrossing toward the border after the coronavirus ravaged the already poor region.

Local

LISD hosting flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents can bring their child to Shirley Field this Saturday to receive a free flu shot.

Local

LISD and UISD reach agreement regarding Lomas Del Sur boundary lines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD purchased the Lomas Del Sur property earlier this year after an extensive search for an adequate site for Cigarroa Middle School.

Local

Two arrested in drug smuggling attempt by the river

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived at the scene and found two individuals inside a car that contained 300 pounds of marijuana.

Local

Laredo Police find over five dozen individuals inside trailer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police searched an abandoned trailer on San Bernardo and found 63 individuals inside.