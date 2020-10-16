Advertisement

Multiple men charged in firearms violations

Roughly nine people were charged in various violations related to firearms in Laredo
(MGN)
(MGN) (KOTA)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple people have been charged with various violations related to firearms in separate cases across the Lone Star State which includes Laredo.

Joaquin Joel Montemayor, 39, is set to appear in federal court on allegations of carjacking and being in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Montemayor allegedly stole a vehicle that had traveled in interstate commerce on Aug. 11, 2018. He allegedly took that vehicle by force, violence and intimidation with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm. At that time, Montemayor was allegedly in possession of a pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

Also a man charged with multiple counts of false statements and smuggling firearms is set to appear in federal court as well.

Leopoldo Martinez, 23 was arrested on October 14th and is facing charges along with Irving Navarro, 32, Javier Chapa, 22, Cynthia Navarro, 27, and Heriberto Castillo, 23.

The indictment charges all individuals with making false statements during the purchase of firearms and smuggling goods outside of the U.S. The indictment alleges that from July 17, 2019, to Aug. 22, 2020, they made false statements in connection with the purchase of 26 guns from four different federal firearms licensees in Laredo.

The Laredo grand jury also charged more defendants last week with conspiracy to straw purchasing of firearms. Authorities arrested Jose Sanchez Jr., 37, Laredo. He will make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Dos Santos on Thursday. The indictment remains sealed as to those charged but not as yet in custody.

The Laredo grand jury also returned an indictment against Juan Antonio Cepeda, 47, Laredo, and Abraham Canela, 19, both from Houston, for attempting to illegally export firearms and ammunition to Mexico. Cepeda is also charged with possession of ammunition as a felon. They are both expected to appear for their arraignments before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dos Santos on Friday.

The were arrested in a case that happened on September 14th where Cepeda and Canela allegedly appeared to be traveling together as they rod in tandem along I-35. Authorities took them into custody at which time they discovered 14 firearms, primarily semi automatic rifles and over 20,000 rounds of ammo inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday Football Fever

Panthers on the prowl for another successful season

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Michaela Romero
The Panthers were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title and this year they are ready to do it again.

Local

Utilities and tax departments extend hours at City Hall Annex

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents will now be able to make payments such as tax, utilities, alarm permits, paving, force cleaning, and other services.

Local

Panthers on the prowl for another good season

Updated: 53 minutes ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Police shut down eight-liner for not following safety guidelines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Authorities searched the business and seized 25 unregistered slot machines, along with $6,917 dollars in cash during the operation.

Latest News

Mexico News

Caravan of Central American migrants headed to the U.S.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The migrants have spent the last few weeks crisscrossing toward the border after the coronavirus ravaged the already poor region.

Local

LISD hosting flu vaccination clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Parents can bring their child to Shirley Field this Saturday to receive a free flu shot.

Local

LISD and UISD reach agreement regarding Lomas Del Sur boundary lines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
LISD purchased the Lomas Del Sur property earlier this year after an extensive search for an adequate site for Cigarroa Middle School.

Local

Two arrested in drug smuggling attempt by the river

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived at the scene and found two individuals inside a car that contained 300 pounds of marijuana.

Local

Laredo Police find over five dozen individuals inside trailer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Laredo Police searched an abandoned trailer on San Bernardo and found 63 individuals inside.

Weather

It’s Friday, we’re in love with these temperatures!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Even though we are in the middle of October, we are still going to be seeing summer-like conditions after Friday