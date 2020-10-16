Multiple men charged in firearms violations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Multiple people have been charged with various violations related to firearms in separate cases across the Lone Star State which includes Laredo.

Joaquin Joel Montemayor, 39, is set to appear in federal court on allegations of carjacking and being in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, Montemayor allegedly stole a vehicle that had traveled in interstate commerce on Aug. 11, 2018. He allegedly took that vehicle by force, violence and intimidation with the intent to cause death and serious bodily harm. At that time, Montemayor was allegedly in possession of a pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

Also a man charged with multiple counts of false statements and smuggling firearms is set to appear in federal court as well.

Leopoldo Martinez, 23 was arrested on October 14th and is facing charges along with Irving Navarro, 32, Javier Chapa, 22, Cynthia Navarro, 27, and Heriberto Castillo, 23.

The indictment charges all individuals with making false statements during the purchase of firearms and smuggling goods outside of the U.S. The indictment alleges that from July 17, 2019, to Aug. 22, 2020, they made false statements in connection with the purchase of 26 guns from four different federal firearms licensees in Laredo.

The Laredo grand jury also charged more defendants last week with conspiracy to straw purchasing of firearms. Authorities arrested Jose Sanchez Jr., 37, Laredo. He will make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Dos Santos on Thursday. The indictment remains sealed as to those charged but not as yet in custody.

The Laredo grand jury also returned an indictment against Juan Antonio Cepeda, 47, Laredo, and Abraham Canela, 19, both from Houston, for attempting to illegally export firearms and ammunition to Mexico. Cepeda is also charged with possession of ammunition as a felon. They are both expected to appear for their arraignments before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dos Santos on Friday.

The were arrested in a case that happened on September 14th where Cepeda and Canela allegedly appeared to be traveling together as they rod in tandem along I-35. Authorities took them into custody at which time they discovered 14 firearms, primarily semi automatic rifles and over 20,000 rounds of ammo inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.