Advertisement

Panthers on the prowl for another successful season

The Panthers were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title and this year they are ready to do it again
By Michaela Romero
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After several delays, the Panthers are on the prowl to prove that 2019 was no fluke.

United South High School is happy to get the opportunity to be back on the field and the team says it’s ready for a good season.

The Panthers had it in the bag and were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title.

The win didn’t come effortlessly, it took a lot of strength, discipline, and good mentality; this year, the guys are ready to do it again.

Head coach, Joe Coss was left impressed by his team after he noticed that they brought that same energy from last year.

Coss said he noticed it most from his seniors who are not taking the season for granted.

Senior Captain Damian Martinez is pumped to be back and is ready to go on the repeat for the season.

They know that the season can be cut short at any moment but they are still keeping that same momentum.

Martinez says he wants to bring that energy and killer mentality to go into every game focused and ready to play.

The Panthers are ready to give it their all and prove themselves right once again.

Coach Coss says they are taking all the safety precautions and his number one goal is to keep his players and other coaches healthy through the season.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Augustine is ready for some football!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT
Since St. Augustine is a private school, they will not be playing other teams in the city but they will travel to play other schools in San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, and Kerville.

High School Sports

Longhorns trample LBJ to stay perfect in district

Updated: Jan. 31, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST
|
By Luis Barrio
United finished off LBJ early on in the game as them and the boys' team complete the sweep.

Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever; Playoff Edition (11/15)

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:55 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
United South sees their playoff run halted, Zapata struggles against a top ten team and five more of our squads are forced to wait until Saturday to play.

Friday Football Fever

Early Mistakes Doom Panthers

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:54 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
A 2nd quarter fumble on a kickoff and giving up a 4th and 24 for a touchdown are a pair of costly mistakes that come back to haunt the Panthers as United South falls 31-28 in the bi-district round.

Latest News

Friday Football Fever

Hawks Can't Get Going against Trojans

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:52 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
It was a rough opening round draw for Zapata as they fall to the #9 team in the state, as Beeville Jones wins 44-7.

Friday Football Fever

Panthers D-Line Earns Final Player of the Week

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:51 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
It's rare when we give our player of the week award to an entire unit but that's just what happened this week as we honor the United South defensive line.

Friday Football Fever

Band of the Week- Mighty Wolves of LBJ

Updated: Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
It was another big fall for the Wolves marching band as they win a pair of contests and earn another excellent rating at their UIL competition.

High School Sports

Martin Tigers vs. Harlan; Postseason schedules

Updated: Nov. 10, 2019 at 10:50 PM CST
|
By Luis Barrio
In football, four teams from Laredo are representing in the playoffs this week.

Friday Football Fever

LISD put on its first ever 7th & 8th grade football championship

Updated: Nov. 8, 2019 at 11:37 PM CST
|
By Luis Barrio
On Friday night, the Gold bracket championship took place. First was the 7th graders, followed by the 8th graders. Saturday morning at Shirley Field would feature the silver bracket championship.

Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever; Rivalry Edition

Updated: Nov. 8, 2019 at 11:23 PM CST
|
By Ryan Bailey
United South caps off a perfect district season, Bruni battles back for a district title and we give away some hardware in this special edition of Friday Football Fever.