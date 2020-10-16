Panthers on the prowl for another successful season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After several delays, the Panthers are on the prowl to prove that 2019 was no fluke.

United South High School is happy to get the opportunity to be back on the field and the team says it’s ready for a good season.

The Panthers had it in the bag and were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title.

The win didn’t come effortlessly, it took a lot of strength, discipline, and good mentality; this year, the guys are ready to do it again.

Head coach, Joe Coss was left impressed by his team after he noticed that they brought that same energy from last year.

Coss said he noticed it most from his seniors who are not taking the season for granted.

Senior Captain Damian Martinez is pumped to be back and is ready to go on the repeat for the season.

They know that the season can be cut short at any moment but they are still keeping that same momentum.

Martinez says he wants to bring that energy and killer mentality to go into every game focused and ready to play.

The Panthers are ready to give it their all and prove themselves right once again.

Coach Coss says they are taking all the safety precautions and his number one goal is to keep his players and other coaches healthy through the season.

