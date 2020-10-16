Police shut down eight-liner for not following safety guidelines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local eight-liner business is shut down for allegedly not following the safety guidelines.

After receiving tips regarding health concerns from the community, the Laredo Police Department in conjunction with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on an eight-liner business at the 5500 block of McPherson Road.

Authorities searched the business and seized 25 unregistered slot machines, along with $6,917 dollars in cash.

Officers also noticed that the business had no sign-in sheet, no mask requirement and no one was practicing social distancing.

Three patrons were cited for violating the face-covering ordinances as well as the manager of the business.

The investigation remains ongoing and arrests are pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.