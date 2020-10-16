Advertisement

SCAN launches petition against proposed ordinance

SCAN
SCAN(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The organization SCAN is asking for support with an online petition against an ordinance Laredo city council is voting to develop.

SCAN says on a case-by-case basis this ordinance would allow local police to cite and release individuals with non-violent class B misdemeanors, including marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces.

SCAN officials say as a drug prevention agency they believe the ordinance would send a confusing message.

“We are trying very hard to educate the youth about the dangers of marijuana and then if the city comes and passes this ordinance, it is going to send the wrong message," said Veronica Jimenez. "It is going to be confusing for the youth. They are going to ask, ‘why they only get a ticket if it’s illegal in Texas?’”

A copy of the petition will be provided to the mayor and city council members prior to their next city council meeting scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

