Two arrested in drug smuggling attempt by the river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two U.S. Citizens are arrested by Border Patrol after agents foiled an alleged narcotics smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on October 14th when agents discovered six individuals crossing the river carrying bundles near the Mines Road area.

When agents arrived at the scene, they arrested the drivers inside the vehicles and seized four bundles of marijuana.

Meanwhile, six other individuals absconded to Mexico.

The drugs weighed nearly 300 pounds and had an estimated street value of $238,960.

The narcotics and both U.S. Citizens were turned over to the DEA.

