Utilities and tax departments extend hours at City Hall Annex

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Utilities and Tax Departments have decided to extend its drive-thru service hours temporarily at the City Hal Annex building.

Residents will now be able to make payments such as tax, utilities, alarm permits, paving, force cleaning, as well as other services.

The city had previously decided to suspend its utilities disconnections; however, they have recently been reinstated.

The extended hours for both departments will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from now until October 23rd. Also, they will be open on Saturday from 8 am. to 12 p.m. from October 17th to October 24th.

Normal hours will resume on October 26th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Other payment options online and through the phone will still be available. For more information, you can call 956-727-6402.

