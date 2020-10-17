Keep Laredo Beautiful invites community to beautify parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Keep Laredo Beautiful is inviting the community to come together and help beautify local parks and trails in a safe way.

They are teaming up with I Love Laredo and Laredo Sustainable for a drive through event called “Safe and Solo.”

Folks are invited to put on their masks and stop by the Laredo Park and Ride on Hillside Drive to get their cleanup kits on Saturday, October 17th from 10 a.m. up until 1 p.m.

Each kit will come with two trash bags, gloves, some face masks, and a litter picker.

All they ask is that you take a picture of the work you have done and share it online so others can be motivated.

By registering and helping clean up litter you get three hours of community service, which is something they feel young people could benefit from.

The program continues on until November 13th.

