LISD reports new COVID-19 cases

According to the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, three Martin High School football coaches and a student athlete have tested positive.
LISD
LISD
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo health officials are reporting new COVID-19 cases connected to local schools.

According to the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, three Martin High School football coaches have tested positive.

On Friday’s media briefing, Trevino said due to these cases under the CDC it is considered an “outbreak investigation.”

Dr. Trevino goes on to say the school has begun self-quarantining the infected areas.

He also confirms an additional LISD student athlete has also contracted the virus.

Trevino says the contact tracing for this case is ongoing since it is believed this individual had contact with many people off-campus.

Lastly, he is reporting a cluster infection among a family connected to a LISD elementary.

LISD tells KGNS all facilities affected have been thoroughly sanitized by trained custodial staff.

LISD is closely monitoring the situation and continues to work with the health authorities to safeguard its students, staff, and community.

They released the following statement to KGNS:

"Laredo ISD confirms six cases of COVID-19 identified this week.  To protect the students' and employee’s privacy rights, the District is not providing the names or schools of the individuals.

Employees and parents of students affected were contacted immediately as positive test results were confirmed. Those individuals who came into contact with the confirmed positive cases were asked to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.  They will be able to return to school after they are cleared by the District.

LISD has taken a proactive approach to the identification of COVID-19 positive cases. The District has worked with local health authorities to schedule several surveillance clinics. A majority of the students and employees identified as positive COVID cases participated in recent COVID-19 Surveillance Clinics held at Shirley Field. LISD facilities affected have been thoroughly sanitized by trained custodial staff.

LISD is closely monitoring the situation and continues to work with the health authorities to safeguard its students, staff, and community.  LISD is reporting the confirmed positive cases as required to the Texas Education Agency and the City of Laredo Health Department.  Students, employees, and the general public are encouraged to be tested at the Surveillance Clinics so those with positive exam results can quarantine themselves and prevent the further spread of the virus.  This is particularly important for those who are asymptomatic of the virus' effects and don’t realize they are positive.

LISD reminds the public that it is hosting two upcoming COVID-19 surveillance clinics.

*Sunday, October 18, from 9:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., at Shirley Field

*Saturday, October 24, from 9:00 a.m., to 4:00 p.m., at Cigarroa Middle School

LISD students, their parents, employees, and the public are invited to participate in the free clinic.

At present, the District plans to continue its fall varsity sports which includes football, volleyball, cross country, and tennis. The District is using all preventive tools and effective strategies to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19."

