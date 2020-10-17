Advertisement

Saturday forecast

Warmer, clearing skies Saturday p.m., tropical air by Sunday. This will last most of week.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A layer of moist air 3,000′-7′000′ in altitude remains over most of our area.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady overnight under the cloud cover. Drizzle may develop overnight. The cool airmass will move quickly away to our east during Saturday. After a cloudy morning, drier air will stir in, mixing away the low cloud. With sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will rise above 80. Southerly winds will bring tropical air into our area Sunday through next week. Cooler airmasses will track across the central and northern U.S. next week, likely missing our part of the country.

I’m expecting cloudy with some drizzle possible tonight, low in the low 60′s. Cloudy Saturday morning, clearing in the afternoon, highs in the 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through next Friday, highs close to 90.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City releases health protocols for potential bridge reopening

Updated: 11 minutes ago
COVID cases continue to rise in the gateway city but the rate of new cases has slowed down, which is a contributing factor to officials pushing to reopen the borders to non-essential travel.

News

Webb County early voting locations

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th and here’s a complete list of sites you can vote at.

News

LISD reports new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, three Martin High School football coaches and a student athlete have tested positive.

News

Keep Laredo Beautiful invites community to beautify parks

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local organization is asking you to help “Keep Laredo Beautiful” by offering community service hours in exchange for helping picking up litter at local parks and trails.

Latest News

News

SCAN launches petition against proposed ordinance

Updated: 5 hours ago
SCAN says on a case-by-case basis this ordinance would allow local police to cite and release individuals with non-violent class B misdemeanors, including marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces.

News

Local food bank feeds 1,000 families on World Food Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Every October 16th many across the world take the time to shed light on issues surrounding food insecurity and hunger.

Local

Bars could re-open in November depending on hospital capacity

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local bars and nightclubs could soon re-open in Webb County, as long as the hospitalization remains below 15 percent.

Friday Football Fever

Panthers on the prowl for another successful season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michaela Romero
The Panthers were undefeated in district last year which led to winning their first outright district championship title and this year they are ready to do it again.

Local

Utilities and tax departments extend hours at City Hall Annex

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Residents will now be able to make payments such as tax, utilities, alarm permits, paving, force cleaning, and other services.

Local

Multiple men charged in firearms violations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Multiple people have been charged with various violations related to firearms in separate cases across the Lone Star State which includes Laredo.