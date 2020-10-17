Saturday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A layer of moist air 3,000′-7′000′ in altitude remains over most of our area.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady overnight under the cloud cover. Drizzle may develop overnight. The cool airmass will move quickly away to our east during Saturday. After a cloudy morning, drier air will stir in, mixing away the low cloud. With sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will rise above 80. Southerly winds will bring tropical air into our area Sunday through next week. Cooler airmasses will track across the central and northern U.S. next week, likely missing our part of the country.

I’m expecting cloudy with some drizzle possible tonight, low in the low 60′s. Cloudy Saturday morning, clearing in the afternoon, highs in the 80′s. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through next Friday, highs close to 90.

