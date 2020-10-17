Advertisement

Webb County early voting locations

Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th and here’s a complete list of sites you can vote at.
Early voting locations
Early voting locations(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You still have time to vote during early voting.

Here’s a list of some of those locations in Webb County:

- The Billy Hall Administrative Building in downtown Laredo

- Finley Elementary

- The Laredo Fire Department on Del Mar

- The City Hall Annex Building on Loop 20

- the Mckendrick/Ochoa/Salinas library

- as well as several mobile sites that have been set up.

Early voting continues until Friday, October 30th.

For a complete list of sites and times, you can click here.

